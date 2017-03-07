Mumps outbreak in WA state: What's going on and how to protect your family

At this moment, there are more than 550 suspected cases of mumps in Washington state, raising concerns in the healthcare community. Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, the Health Officer of Public Health for Seattle and King County, shared more about the outbreak, symptoms, and how to protect our families.
Here are the most common symptoms of mumps:
- Fever
- Headache
- Muscle aches
- Tiredness
- Loss of appetite
- Swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides (parotitis)
Symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12-25 days after infection.
