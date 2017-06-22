Motorcycle ride spotlights post traumatic stress

According to the National Institutes of Health, about 24 million people are struggling with post traumatic stress at any given time. That's roughly equal to the population of the state of Texas. Many who are suffering in silence include veterans and law enforcement officers.

A military mom is on a mission to help as many people as she can. Leslie Mayne, founder of Race for a Soldier and the Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation, shared more about her work, as well as who is eligible for help. Jeff Shepard, a former firefighter and police officer, shared his experience living with post traumatic stress, as well as why he chose to host a motorcycle ride this weekend to benefit Permission to Start Dreaming.

Ride for Relief begins at 8:00am Saturday, June 24th, at NobleRush motorcycle store in Auburn (1611 W Valley Hwy S, Auburn, Washington, WA 98001).

