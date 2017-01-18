Monica Hart's cookie decorating party tips

SEATTLE - Let’s be honest, the best part of Valentine’s Day is all those sweets, so gather up some friends and celebrate with a cookie decorating party! Lifestyle Specialist, Monica Hart created a delicious get-together for "425 Magazine" and shares her experience with New Day.

Here's a few ideas for a delicious Valentines Day party:

Easy Botanical popcorn in individual glassine bags

Decorated cocktail glass tags using Kate spade coasters with fresh flowers glued on that the girls make - super pretty!

My Rose French 57

My Cherry French 57

Truffle Mac and blue cheese (my recipe)

Cookie decorating kits for the gals

Home made cookies pre baked and then decorated by the gals for dessert

Fun heart wall pocket garland to hold Valentine's Day cards

Espresso with Italian chocolate cream spirits

