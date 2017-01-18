Monica Hart's cookie decorating party tips

SEATTLE - Let’s be honest, the best part of Valentine’s Day is all those sweets, so gather up some friends and celebrate with a cookie decorating party! Lifestyle Specialist, Monica Hart created a delicious get-together for "425 Magazine" and shares her experience with New Day.
Here's a few ideas for a delicious Valentines Day party:
- Easy Botanical popcorn in individual glassine bags
- Decorated cocktail glass tags using Kate spade coasters with fresh flowers glued on that the girls make - super pretty!
- My Rose French 57
- My Cherry French 57
- Truffle Mac and blue cheese (my recipe)
- Cookie decorating kits for the gals
- Home made cookies pre baked and then decorated by the gals for dessert
- Fun heart wall pocket garland to hold Valentine's Day cards
- Espresso with Italian chocolate cream spirits
