Monica Hart's cookie decorating party tips

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PST January 18, 2017

SEATTLE - Let’s be honest, the best part of Valentine’s Day is all those sweets, so gather up some friends and celebrate with a cookie decorating party! Lifestyle Specialist, Monica Hart created a delicious get-together for "425 Magazine" and shares her experience with New Day.

Here's a few ideas for a delicious Valentines Day party:

  • Easy Botanical popcorn in individual glassine bags
  • Decorated cocktail glass tags using Kate spade coasters with fresh flowers glued on that the girls make - super pretty!
  • My Rose French 57
  • My Cherry French 57
  • Truffle Mac and blue cheese (my recipe)
  • Cookie decorating kits for the gals
  • Home made cookies pre baked and then decorated by the gals for dessert
  • Fun heart wall pocket garland to hold Valentine's Day cards
  • Espresso with Italian chocolate cream spirits

