Mom turns heartbreak into an empowering workshop for those struggling in life

A mother who turned her grief over losing her daughter into a mission to empower others struggling through their own challenges and grief, is ready to launch her first live workshop here in Western Washington.
Author and public speaker Valerie Silveira shared more about Still Standing Live, which takes place at 9:30 am on Saturday, September 9, at Lynnwood Convention Center.
Connect with Valerie on Facebook
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs