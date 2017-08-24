KING
Mom turns heartbreak into an empowering workshop for those struggling in life

Su Ring, KING 9:34 AM. PDT August 24, 2017

A mother who turned her grief over losing her daughter into a mission to empower others struggling through their own challenges and grief, is ready to launch her first live workshop here in Western Washington.

Author and public speaker Valerie Silveira shared more about Still Standing Live, which takes place at 9:30 am on Saturday, September 9, at Lynnwood Convention Center.

