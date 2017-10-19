Crystal Garden performs in Bellingham Thursday, October 19 & in Seattle Sunday, October 22.

Modern rock band Crystal Garden performs on New Day!

Crystal Garden is the brainchild of Boyd Tinsley, the violinist for the Dave Matthews Band. He spent years gathering vocalist Mycle Wastman (former contestant on The Voice), bassist Charlie Csontos, and drummer Matt Frewen together to create this unique, musical group.

The band is currently on a west coast city tour, and will be performing in Bellingham Thursday, October 19 at the Shakedown; and in Seattle Sunday, October 22 at the Crocodile.

Click here for tickets & info for the Bellingham and Seattle performances.

© 2017 KING-TV