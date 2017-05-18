Misfit darling Kat Robichaud performs

The Voice finalist Kat Robichaud releases her new album based off of her successful San Francisco show, "Misfit Cabaret."

Kat Robichaud, "The Voice" finalist and ring leader of San Francisco's popular "Misfit Cabaret," performs music off of her new album of the same name which comes out June 2nd.

The album features original songs from her "Misfit Cabaret", a rock opera variety show inspired by Kat's love of the macabre and musical theatre. Every night is different, along with a rotating cast. For more details on the show and the new album, click here to visit her website.

Kat's bringing her wild "Misfit Cabaret" to Seattle!

Hale's Brewery:

May 19th, 8:00 p.m.

May 20th, 8:00 p.m.

Click here for details.

