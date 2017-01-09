SEATTLE - Our home is such an important aspect to our everyday lives. If it doesn’t encompass who you are, it might be time for a change. Interior designer Michelle Dirkse offers tips to find the best way to personalize our home.
Here are her recommendations:
- Accessories: pillows and table top/shelf accessories
- Art and photographs: Hang new ones or reposition the old
- Swap out fixtures: light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, hardware
Michelle will also be speaking at the Northwest Remodeling Expo at the Washington State Convention Center on Sunday, January 15th.
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs