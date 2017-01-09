SEATTLE - Our home is such an important aspect to our everyday lives. If it doesn’t encompass who you are, it might be time for a change. Interior designer Michelle Dirkse offers tips to find the best way to personalize our home.

Here are her recommendations:

Accessories: pillows and table top/shelf accessories

Art and photographs: Hang new ones or reposition the old

Swap out fixtures: light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, hardware

Michelle will also be speaking at the Northwest Remodeling Expo at the Washington State Convention Center on Sunday, January 15th.

