Mercer Island teen rocks AND runs the airwaves

Su Ring, KING 9:42 AM. PST February 07, 2017

SEATTLE -- There's a local radio station that's garnering fans from across the country, just under a week since it re-launched. KMIH 88.9 FM The Bridge features a cool playlist, great live performers, and a staff comprised entirely of students at Mercer Island High School.

KMIH's first in-studio performer at the re-launch also runs the show. Program Director and Mercer Island High School Senior Leah Raissis performed one of her original songs, then shared more about juggling school, performing, and running a radio station.

CLICK HERE to check out KMIH 88.9 FM

 

 

