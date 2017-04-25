Men in kilts compete to raise money for Ronald McDonald House

High profile athletes, entertainment and businessmen across the Seattle area are donning kilts and taking part in a unique online contest. And no matter who gets the most votes, the big winners are the families who spend time at the Ronald McDonald House while their children undergo treatment at nearby Seattle Children's Hospital.

Vanessa Kirk Briley, Co-Director of Development at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Washington and Alaska, shared more about the Men in Kilts contest, while several contestants modeled their outfits in a bid for last-minute votes.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Men in Kilts contest, and to cast your votes

CLICK HERE for more information about the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Washington and Alaska

Connect with RMHC on Facebook and Twitter: @RMHCSeattle

Many thanks to the contestants who joined us today:

Les & Leslie Hastings (former RMHC house residents)

Mark and Forrest from Bungie

JJ and Andrew from Side by Side

Allan Fee frpm WARM 106.9

Zach Scott, from Seattle Sounders FC

