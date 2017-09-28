Men At Work's iconic singer Colin Hays serenades New Day

Singer-songwriter Colin Hay helped shape the pop and MTV landscape during the 1980's, along with his band Men At Work, with hits like Down Under, Who Can It Be Now, and Overkill, to name just a few. Colin continues to record and perform live, as well as taking on acting stints on stage and screen.

Colin's new album is entitled Fierce Mercy, and showcases his distinctive writing and vocal style. He's performing at Benaroya Hall, but he serenaded the New Day audience first, then chatted with Margaret about his incredible and prolific career.

Catch Colin tonight and tomorrow night (September 28 & 29) at Benaroya Hall in Seattle. Performances begin at 8:00 pm and tickets are available.

