Meet the famous feline LIL BUB

Author, talk show host, and movie star LIL BUB the cat makes an appearance on New Day NW. LIL Bub is one amazing cat who has helped raise over $300,000 for animals in need.

LIL BUB Meet and Greet Fundraiser:

Proceeds go to Lil BUB's fund at the ASPCA

Tickets for meet and greet are $100

Ticket includes meeting, petting, reserving time and getting a selfie with BUB. Also a seat at BUB's presentation, SeaCats show and a donation to homeless pets (100% of the proceeds).

