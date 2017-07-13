Meet the famous feline LIL BUB

Author, talk show host, and movie star LIL BUB the cat makes an appearance on New Day NW. LIL Bub is one amazing cat who has helped raise over $300,000 for animals in need.
LIL BUB Meet and Greet Fundraiser:
- Proceeds go to Lil BUB's fund at the ASPCA
- Tickets for meet and greet are $100
- Ticket includes meeting, petting, reserving time and getting a selfie with BUB. Also a seat at BUB's presentation, SeaCats show and a donation to homeless pets (100% of the proceeds).
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs