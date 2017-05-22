Meet some of the furry creatures inside the Point Defiance Zoo

Meet three of the Point Defiance Zoo's animals: Gonzo, Siesta and Thurston.

Say hello to Gonzo, Thurston and Siesta! An anteater, skunk and sloth from the Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma!

Maureen O’Keefe, Senior Staff Biologist for the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theatre, introduces us to these amazing creatures.

The Wild Wonders show runs May 27th through May 29th.

WILD WONDERS OUTDOOR THEATER

Herald 2017 Circle

WILDEST SHOW IN THE WEST DEBUTS MAY 27-29

The all-new, action-packed animal show at Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater will amaze, delight and inspire you.

© 2017 KING-TV