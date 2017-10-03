KING
MC Yogi's path to redemption and enlightenment, through yoga

Su Ring, KING 12:09 PM. PDT October 03, 2017

Popular hip-hop and graffiti artist MC Yogi credits yoga for saving him from a path toward self-destruction. In his new memoir, Spiritual Graffiti: Finding My Truth Path, the world-renowned yoga teacher and artist chronicles his incredible story. MC Yogi sat down with Margaret to share his experiences.

MC Yogi discusses Spiritual Graffiti and teaches a yoga class at Sangha Yoga Seattle, tonight (Tuesday, October 3), beginning at 7:00 pm. Sanga Yoga Seattle is located at 8 Boston St STE 10, Seattle, WA 98109.

Connect with MC Yogi on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter: @MCYogi

MC Yogi's wife, Amanda Giacomini, is also a yoga instructor and artist. Check out her gorgeous website, Ten Thousand Buddhas and connect with her on Facebook and Instagram

 

