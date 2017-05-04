Maximize storage space and simplify your home

ShelfGenie highlights easy access cabinets and convenient pull out drawers for Mother's Day.

We've all had to get down on our hands and knees to search for something in our cabinets, especially for moms working away in the kitchen. With Mother's Day coming up, ShelfGenie shows us how to add simplicity to our homes with new cabinets and easy sliding drawers that add ease to mom's daily routine.

Owner of ShelfGenie Seattle, Alan Regala highlights his favorite storage additions for the home. ShelfGenie offers design consultations and does work with kitchens, pantries and baths. Click here for more information.

A special offer for New Day Viewers:

Special New Day offer- The first 10 New Day callers will receive a free design consultation for the month of May: FREE installation AND a $50 gift card to your favorite restaurant! Call 888-848-1372 and use the special code “moms” or visit www.shelfgenie.com/seattle.

