M.A.S.H actress Loretta Swit uses art to support animal rights

M.A.S.H actress Loretta Swit releases her new book, "SwitHeart."

Loretta Swit is famous for her role of Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970s TV show M.A.S.H, but what many people may not know is she's an avid artist.

In her new book, "SwitHeart," Loretta shares many of her artwork from over the years.

The book is full of animal portraits. Sales will go towards a number of charities combating animal cruelty. Loretta is no stranger to the cause as she won the Global Wildlife Conservation Champion Award in 2016 as well as the Betty White Inspirational Award for her work with animal rights.

Learn more about the book and hear from Loretta in person at her book talk:

Tuesday, May 9th

7:00 PM

Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park

Click here for more details.

