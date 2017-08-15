Mariners celebrate women in baseball

Tonight, the Mariners are celebrating women's contributions to the game of baseball, with a pre-game event featuring a panel of women making their mark in baseball, locally and nationally.

Panel moderator Meg Rowley, from Baseball Prospectus, and panelist Shannon Drayer, Mariners beat reporter for 710 ESPN Seattle, shared more about the Women in Baseball event.

Tonight's Women in Baseball event takes place at 5:10pm in The 'Pen, followed by the Mariners vs. Orioles game at 7:10pm.

The other panelists for tonight's discussion are:

Sarah Gelles, Director of Analytics and Major League Contracts for the Baltimore Orioles

Amanda Hopkins, area scout for the Mariners

Kelly Munro, Mariners Senior Manager of Baseball Information

