Mariane Ibrahim Gallery brings international flavor

The international gallery by Mariane Ibrahim is a must see in Seattle and is gaining national attention. Ibrahim's gallery is one of a kind as it emphasizes the work of contemporary artists from places that have historically been underrepresented.
The gallery, located in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood, hosts a variety of artists work including film, photography, prints, costumes and more.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs