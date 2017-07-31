KING
Mariane Ibrahim Gallery brings international flavor

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 31, 2017

The international gallery by Mariane Ibrahim is a must see in Seattle and is gaining national attention. Ibrahim's gallery is one of a kind as it emphasizes the work of contemporary artists from places that have historically been underrepresented.

The gallery, located in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood, hosts a variety of artists work including film, photography, prints, costumes and more. 

