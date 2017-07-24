Marcus King brings psychedelic southern rock to New Day

Marcus King blends blues and soul into what he calls "psychedelic southern rock," which perfectly showcases his powerfully raw vocals and fiery guitar work.

The 21 year old lets loose on his new album, The Marcus King Band. Marcus performed a song from the album and previewed his show tonight at 8:00pm at the Tractor Tavern in Ballard (5213 Ballard Ave N.W./Seattle, WA 98107)

