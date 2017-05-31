Marc Price skips from childhood acting to stand up comedy

Marc Price, famous for his role in NBC's "Family Ties," now tours as a stand-up comedian.

Famous for his role as the dorky boy next door, Skippy, in NBC's classic sitcom "Family Ties," David Miller has since grown into a hit stand-up comedian.

David's own family ties lead him into comedy at an early age. Nowadays, David has appeared on shows like Jay Leno and has even tried his hand in writing and producing shows for for E!, Disney Channel and others.

Recently he's been touring all over Oregon and he has several upcoming stops in Washington:

Thurs. June 1st - Angel of the Winds Casino (Arlington, WA)

Friday, June 2nd; Tony V’s (Everett, WA)

Saturday, June 3rd; Concrete Theater (Concrete, WA)

Wednesday, June 7th - Cliffhanger Sports Bar (Lynnwood, WA)

For more details on his Everett show, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV