Manage your stress and boost confidence along the way

It's National Stress Awareness Month!

Now is the perfect time to evaluate all the things in your life that may be introducing unnecessary pressure or strain, and start owning your confidence and finding balance.

Kelly McNeils of Women for One, Wf1, says the best way to combat stress is to stop apologizing, embrace your mistakes and say what you feel.

Her organization strives to create a platform for women's voices, as well as create community and spread inspiration. On the Wf1 website women can share their stories. These stories can be anything from a sweet message of encouragement to a difficult experience they've had in their lives.

Go to the Wf1 website to learn more about Kelly, share your story, or read others'.

