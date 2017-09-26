KING
Close

Manage efficiency and safety with Ferguson kid-friendly appliances

Heidi Eng and Abby Luschei, KING 11:00 AM. PDT September 26, 2017

Children are a lot of work, that is something everyone can agree on, right? Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting wants to help you become more efficient and also keep your kids safe at the same time. 

In this New Day segment, Shannon Wertman, the showroom manager for Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting in Seattle, talks about a few appliances that can help make your life easier like washers and dryers for families on-the-go, safe cooktop options, and family favorite kitchen appliances. 

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories