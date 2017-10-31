Mama Gone Geek shows off spooky science projects!

Lynn Brunelle, AKA Mama Gone Geek, demonstrates how to make some spooky science projects!

Just in time for Halloween, Lynn Brunelle (AKA Mama Gone Geek) is here to show off some spooky science projects you can make at home!

Here's how to make each of the featured projects:

Packing Peanut Vanishing Ghosts

What You Need:

Biodegradable Packing Peanuts (like these)

Black Permanent Marker

Small Bowl

Water

What You Do

1. Use a black permanent marker to draw a ghost face on each packing peanut. Remember, they MUST be biodegradable packing peanuts. (That means they are made of starch, not polystyrene.)

2. Now it’s time to make those ghosts vanish with a bit of science “magic.”

3. Fill a small bowl with water.

4. Place one ghost on top and watch what happens.

5. You will start to see small bubbles appearing on the sides of the packing peanut ghost. And then the ghost will disappear right before your eyes!

Flying Ghost Rockets

What You Need

Film canisters

Corn starch

Water

A black marker

Alka seltzer

Stir stick

What You Do

1. Draw ghost faces on your film canisters.

2. Once the marker is dry add a bit of corn starch to each film canister and then fill roughly 1/3 of the way with water. Then stir well. The corn starch and water mixture is essentially homemade sidewalk paint without the added color. It washes right off the pavement, so no worries.

3. You will want to set off one ghost rocket at a time.

4. Take a piece of Alka seltzer and break it into 3-4 pieces.

5. Then quickly drop the pieces in the canister, put the lid on, flip the rocket over, set it down, and stand back- the ghost rocket will go flying high into the air!!

Candy-Magic Pumpkin

What You Need

A handful of Reese's pieces

A plate

Hot water

What You Do

1. Arrange Reese’s Pieces in the shape of a pumpkin. Place the orange candies in a circle to form the sides and use four brown candies to make the stem at the top.

2. Slowly pour hot water on the outside edge of the pumpkin, just enough to cover the bottom of the plate.

3. Watch.

What’s Going on?

The shell of the Reese Piece’s are made with food coloring and sugar. When the candies come in contact with the hot water, that sugar dissolves into the water and the colors spread across the plate, filling the pumpkin

Candy Blood Diagram

Looking at blood, it just looks like simple red goo. The truth is that blood is very complex and is made of lots of different components. You can make a model of the major components of blood in your kitchen. Use these supplies to represent different parts of the blood.

What You Need

Karo Syrup – plasma

Mini marshmallows– white blood cells

Red Hots – red blood cells

Nerds – platelets

Sprinkles- fats, proteins, ions, sugar, amino acids, waste

What You Do

1. Pour all ingredients into a clear glass jar.

© 2017 KING-TV