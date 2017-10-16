Make yourself at home with the newest book on home decor

Moorea Seal's newest book Make Yourself at Home.

Moorea Seal's newest book Make Yourself At Home helps you design your home to reflect your truest self. This book if filled with decor tips, DIY projects, glimpses of inspiring homes, and much more that will prompt you to discover yourself in the spaces you spend the most time in.

Moorea is also author of the hit journals: The 52 Lists Project and 52 List for Happiness. She joins us on New Day to demonstrate how to make a copper jewelry stand.

Get Make Yourself At Home here.

© 2017 KING-TV