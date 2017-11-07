KING
Make your next alcohol gift one to remember

The Invisible Hostess Sheena Kalso demonstrates how to spice up an alcoholic gift for anyone in your life!

Joseph Suttner, KING 12:49 PM. PST November 07, 2017

Alcohol is a quick and easy gift to give, but not always the most thoughtful. But by adding a few simple items to your gift, you can transform into a more complete and personalized present! Sheena Kalso, otherwise known as The Invisible Hostess, shares 4 commonly-gifted alcohols, and fun ways to shake them up and make them a complete, thoughtful gift. 

Check out The Invisible Hostess website here. 

 

