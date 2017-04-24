Make a greater impact on American Red Cross Giving Day this Wednesday

Whether there's a fire or natural disaster, you will always see friendly faces of American Red Cross volunteers, on hand to help with shelter, food, or a comforting hug. The American Red Cross' Northwest Region counts on more than 5,000 trained volunteers, to be available to immediately respond to emergencies and disasters.

This Wednesday (April 26), our donations will make an extra-big impact in supporting their work. Colin Downey from the American Red Cross shared more about Giving Day, and just how far your donations go toward helping others in need.

