M.A.S.H actress Loretta Swit uses art to support animal rights

Loretta Swit is famous for her role of Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the 1970s TV show M.A.S.H, but what many people may not know is she's an avid artist.

KING 12:02 PM. PDT May 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories