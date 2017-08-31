Lynnwood's Deyonte Weather competes on Project Runway

Courtesy: Deyonte Weather

SEATTLE - Designer Deyonte Weather of Lynnwood is competing on the current season of Lifetime’s Project Runway. Weather stopped by New Day to discuss his experience on the show.

If you’re interested in seeing fashion by local designers in person, mark your calendars for Seattle Fashion Week (Oct. 12 – Oct. 14). SFW will showcase local, regional and national designers.

In this segment, Jondle Roder of SFW also spoke to New Day about what we should expect to see on Seattle’s biggest fashion stage this fall.

© 2017 KING-TV