SEATTLE - It seems like every day there is a new fad diet or trend to help get rid of that unwanted weight. Most the time, these weight loss trends are just temporary and never address underlying issues that prevent weight loss.

Dr. Timothy Panah's primary goal is to address commonly forgot issues with Skinny Seattle, an individually customized weight loss program that focuses on improving your health to the point where weight loss is a natural side effect.

Skinny Seattle is a five-step program:

Alkalinize pH and reduce inflammation Detoxify the body Identify and eliminate stressors Balance blood sugar and hormones without medication Reset the metabolism for sustainable results

Rachael Spiegelberg joins Dr. Panah on New Day to discuss her journey with Skinny Seattle, where she lost 27 pounds in 40 days. Spiegelberg explains that she did not just lose weight, but she gained a whole new sense of life.

