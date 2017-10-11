Look bikini-ready all year round with Aesthetic Rejuvenation

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

Dr. Kristine Brecht from Aesthetic Rejuvenation joins us to talk about two common cosmetic surgeries: buttocks lifts and tummy tucks. Looking bikini-ready all year-round is made easy with Dr. Brecht's fast recoveries and affordable pricing, without sacrificing top-of-the-line technique and procedures.

Aesthetic Rejuvenation & Spa in Burien, WA offers dozens of surgical and non-surgical procedures that can transform you into your ideal-looking self.

Connect with Aesthetic Rejuvenation on Facebook & Twitter.

© 2017 KING-TV