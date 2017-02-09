KING
Close
Closings Alert 24 closing alerts
Weather Alert 37 weather alerts
Close

Look and feel your best at any age with Partington Plastic Surgery

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PST February 09, 2017

SEATTLE - Dr. Marshall Partington helps patients look and feel their best at any age with his plastic surgery practice, Partington Plastic Surgery. Dr. Partington joins us today to explain the most popular surgery, Breast Augmentation, as well as 24-hour recovery, and the difference between a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and a non-board certified doctor.

Find out more here.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories