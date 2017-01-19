SEATTLE - Seattleites, teachers and talented musicians, Jack Forman (vocals, bass), Drew Holloway (lead vocals, guitar) and Korum Bischoff (drummer) play family-friendly smart rock and pop music in their band, Recess Monkey. They received their first-ever Grammy Award nomination for Best Children’s Album, “Novelties," which was rated one of the top 10 albums of the year featuring 14 “kindie” songs available on Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music. This is just one of 13 albums they’ve created, all of which achieved international acclaim and won many awards. Today they performed their song, "Wind Up Robot."

