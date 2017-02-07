Local cancer survivor hits catwalk at New York Fashion Week

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

The world's top models and designers gather this week to kick off New York Fashion Week. Among this year's style icons is Anita Mitchell-Isler, a cancer survivor from Woodinville, being celebrated for her strength, as well as her style.

Anita shared how her colon cancer battle inspired her mission to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, and offer help to those battling the disease, as well as their family and friends. She also previewed her upcoming appearance at New York Fashion Week, as a featured survivor model representing Say Yes to Hope.

CLICK HERE for more information about Anita's work with the organization Colon Stars

CLICK HERE for more information about Say Yes to Hope

