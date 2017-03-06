Living with MS

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - Debbie Casteel was diagnosed with MS while her father was struggling with cancer. It took away much of what she enjoyed in life, even her painting. Adopting a new mindset and taking advantage of National MS Society support groups encouraged her to look at the glass half full rather than half empty. She's even started painting again. Debbie will be walking in the Walk MS 5K to help end multiple Sclerosis for good.

Walk MS will start at the University of Washington on April 9 where you can choose to run the 5K or walk a 1 or 5 mile route along the Burke Gilman Trail. Find out more here.

Copyright 2017 KING