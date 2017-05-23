Light up your home with a fresh coat of paint

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

Nothing's better than a fresh coat of paint, but what color is the best for your room? Which colors should you avoid?

Rebecca West, Owner and Lead Designer of Rebecca West Interiors, has all the details on how to pick the right color--from understanding undertones, to not shying away from darker colors.

For more of Rebecca's expertise check out her website, click here. She offers everything from quick 90 minute fixer-upper sessions to redesigning your entire home.

© 2017 KING-TV