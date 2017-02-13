Life at Idaho internment camp revisited through poetry and art

Painting by Roger Shinomura (Photo: Custom)

SEATTLE -- On February 19, 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed an order that sent more than 100,000 men, women, and children of Japanese descent to internment camps across the US, including the Minidoka Relocation Center, one of several camps in Idaho.

Two men who spent part of their childhoods at Minidoka, are the focus of a powerful new exhibit at Wing Luke Museum. Year of Remembrance: Glimpses of a Forever Foreigner features paintings by artist Roger Shimomura and remembrances by poet Larry Matsuda.

Larry Matsuda and Diane Sugimura, Wing Luke Museum board member, previewed the exhibit and shared some of their personal experiences.

Year of Remembrance: Glimpses of a Forever Foreigner opens Thursday, February 16. CLICK HERE for more information

Connect with Wing Luke Museum on Facebook and Twitter: @WingLukeMuseum

Copyright 2017 KING