Lessons learned from the Vietnam War

With Veterans Day quickly approaching, its time we reflect and honor those veterans that risked their lives for our country. On New Day to discuss what to be thinking about this Veterans Day is Karl Marlantes, a Vietnam War veteran now residing in Woodinville, WA. Karl is an author of novels such as "Matterhorn" and "What It Is Like To Go To War" and is featured in the new Ken Burns documentary about the Vietnam War.

