KING
Close

Less-expensive alternatives to emergency room care

Dr. David Buchholz, from Premera Blue Cross, goes into depth about when to go and not to go to the emergency room.

Su Ring, KING 12:18 PM. PDT September 27, 2017

We've all faced the dilemma of needing immediate medical treatment, but not knowing for sure whether we should go to the emergency room. Dr. David Buchholz, Medical Director of Provider Engagement at Premera Blue Cross, shared guidelines for using less-expensive options, such as urgent care facilities and 24-hour medical hotlines.

Connect with Premera Blue Cross on Facebook and Twitter: @Premera

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories