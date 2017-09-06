Legendary Pop Star Tiffany Performs New Single

https://www.tiffanytunes.com/photos

SEATTLE - 80s Pop Princess Tiffany stopped by New Day to perform her newest single "Can't Stop Falling" this morning. The release of this single followed her latest album "A Million Miles," which debuted in 2016.

Selling over 15 million albums to date, Tiffany has cemented her status as a powerhouse hit maker and go-to songwriter. She also set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album.

Tiffany will be performing alongside Debbie Gibson and Downtown Julie Brown in the Totally 80s Tour

Friday, September 8th in Yakima, WA. Get Tickets

Saturday, September 9th, in Manson, WA. Get Tickets

