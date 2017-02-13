Learn the Lindy Hop!

SEATTLE -- Elaine Buchignani and other members of Eastside Stomp demonstrated what makes the Lindy Hop such a popular dance, nearly a century after it debuted in New York City. They also showed how easy it is to learn, and why it's a fun class for couples of all skill levels.
