Learn the Lindy Hop!

SEATTLE -- Elaine Buchignani and other members of Eastside Stomp demonstrated what makes the Lindy Hop such a popular dance, nearly a century after it debuted in New York City. They also showed how easy it is to learn, and why it's a fun class for couples of all skill levels.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Eastside Stomp and its upcoming classes

CLICK HERE to connect with Eastside Stomp on Facebook

Copyright 2017 KING