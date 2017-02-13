KING
Learn the Lindy Hop!

Su Ring, KING 8:31 AM. PST February 13, 2017

SEATTLE -- Elaine Buchignani and other members of Eastside Stomp demonstrated what makes the Lindy Hop such a popular dance, nearly a century after it debuted in New York City. They also showed how easy it is to learn, and why it's a fun class for couples of all skill levels.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Eastside Stomp and its upcoming classes

CLICK HERE to connect with Eastside Stomp on Facebook

 

