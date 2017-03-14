KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Learn the basics of Numerology

Numerologist and psychic medium Justin Crockett Elzie shared the basics of Numerology, as well as how we may apply these numbers to our daily lives. He also shared how to figure out individual Life Path years.

Su Ring, KING 12:52 PM. PDT March 14, 2017

Numerologist and psychic medium Justin Crockett Elzie shared the basics of Numerology, as well as how we may apply these numbers to our daily lives. He also shared how to figure out individual Life Path years.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Justin

Here's the formula for figuring out Life Path Years:

Birth month + date + year

Example:  February 2, 1964

2 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 4 = 24

2 + 4 = 6 

6 is the Life Path Year

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories