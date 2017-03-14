Learn the basics of Numerology

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

Numerologist and psychic medium Justin Crockett Elzie shared the basics of Numerology, as well as how we may apply these numbers to our daily lives. He also shared how to figure out individual Life Path years.

Here's the formula for figuring out Life Path Years:

Birth month + date + year

Example: February 2, 1964

2 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 4 = 24

2 + 4 = 6

6 is the Life Path Year

