Learn the basics of Numerology

Numerologist and psychic medium Justin Crockett Elzie shared the basics of Numerology, as well as how we may apply these numbers to our daily lives. He also shared how to figure out individual Life Path years.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Justin
Here's the formula for figuring out Life Path Years:
Birth month + date + year
Example: February 2, 1964
2 + 2 + 1 + 9 + 6 + 4 = 24
2 + 4 = 6
6 is the Life Path Year
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs