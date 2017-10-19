Learn how to foster resilience in your child with new book: Bounce

Psychologist Kate Lund chats about her new book Bounce: Help Your Child Build Resilience and Thrive In School, Sports, and Life. The book acts as a relatable guide for parents, educators and coaches to foster resilience in children in their lives. Lund believes instilling resilience in children is important because it builds inner strength, helps them face challenges, and pushes them to realize their potential.
Lund's 7 pillars to build a foundation for resilience are:
- Tolerating frustration & managing emotions
- Navigating friendships & social pressures
- Sustaining focus & attention
- Developing courage
- Building motivation
- Finding confidence
- Creating optimism
