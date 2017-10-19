Learn how to foster resilience in your child with new book: Bounce

Kate Lund's new book Bounce .

Psychologist Kate Lund chats about her new book Bounce: Help Your Child Build Resilience and Thrive In School, Sports, and Life. The book acts as a relatable guide for parents, educators and coaches to foster resilience in children in their lives. Lund believes instilling resilience in children is important because it builds inner strength, helps them face challenges, and pushes them to realize their potential.

Lund's 7 pillars to build a foundation for resilience are:

Tolerating frustration & managing emotions

Navigating friendships & social pressures

Sustaining focus & attention

Developing courage

Building motivation

Finding confidence

Creating optimism

You can snag Bounce on Amazon.

