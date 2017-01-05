Patrolman Clifton Miller, Rossdale Police Department, Ohio. Killed in the line of duty in 1966. His daughter, Brenda Donner, is a member of Concern of Police Survivors.

In 2016, 140 law enforcement officers in the US died in the line of duty. The number of those shot and killed was the highest in five years, leaving behind heartbroken families, friends and colleagues. Many have found solace within an organization called Concern of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) bringing survivors, law enforcement, and communities together on a mission of healing and remembrance.

Brenda Donner, from C.O.P.S, shared her family's experience when her father (Patrolman Clifton Miller, Rossdale Police Department in Ohio) died in the line of duty in 1966. She also previewed Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which is Monday, January 9th, as well as ways we may help honor and support the men and women who serve and protect. CLICK HERE for more information about Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Here are just a few suggested ways to show support on Monday (and every day):

Fly a blue ribbon on car antenna, mailbox, motorcycle or anywhere a ribbon can go

Shine blue lights on homes

Wear blue all day

Send a card or have local schools make cards for the local police department

Host or attend a local rally in support of law enforcement

Share support on social media

Thank an officer

