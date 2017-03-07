Laughter therapy for mental health issues

A Seattle businessman has taken an unusual approach to mental health issues. Bill Bernat is using the power of laughter to break the stigma around mental illness, to find hope and healing. His comedy show, Becoming More Less Crazy, is taking center stage at this year's Seattle Fringe Festival.

Bill shared the inspiration for the show, how it's helped in his healing, and how he hopes to reach others through laughter.

Catch Becoming More Less Crazy at the Eclectic Theater (1214 10th Avenue, Seattle):

• Friday, March 24 at 6pm

• Saturday, March 25 at 2pm

• Wednesday, March 29 at 7pm

• Saturday, April 1 at 7pm



