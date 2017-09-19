Lane 1974 features strong women in front of and behind the cameras

A new coming of age film with a female-driven crew is turning heads and winning awards on the festival circuit. Lane 1974 is set in California during the sixties and seventies. It follows a single mother and her three children through a series of emotional situations for all involved, especially her eldest daughter.

The film is inspired by the book, A Hypocrisy of Disco, a memoir by Clane Hayward, and a labor of love nearly a decade in the making for director and screenwriter, SJ Chiro, who's here now along with producer Jennessa West.

Here's a list of upcoming screenings of the film in the Seattle area:

September 14 - 20 at Northwest Film Forum

September 22 - 28 at SIFF Film Center

