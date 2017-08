Jul 29, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; D.C. United midfielder Lamar Neagle (13) shoots in the second half against the Minnesota United at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

Lamar Neagle is returning to his hometown.

The Federal Way native dropped by New Day to discuss his return to Seattle for his fourth stint with the Sounders. Neagle, who is leaving D.C. United, thanked his fans on social media and expressed his excitement to return to his hometown.

The next Sounders game will be in Seattle on Sunday, Aug. 20.

© 2017 KING-TV