LadyBug House is a Seattle non-profit that offers medical and supportive care to sick children and their families.

Suzanne Gwynn is the founder of the LadyBug House, a nonprofit organization that "bridges the gap" between the home and the hospital for children with life-ending illnesses and their families. LadyBug House provides physical, emotional, physiological, and spiritual care to these families in need with no out of pocket costs.

Evan Turner, father to a child with cancer, also speaks about how LadyBug House will be important for families like his.

