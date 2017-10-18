Suzanne Gwynn is the founder of the LadyBug House, a nonprofit organization that "bridges the gap" between the home and the hospital for children with life-ending illnesses and their families. LadyBug House provides physical, emotional, physiological, and spiritual care to these families in need with no out of pocket costs.
Evan Turner, father to a child with cancer, also speaks about how LadyBug House will be important for families like his.
LadyBug House's fundraising community breakfast is Thursday, October 19 at 7:00am at the Metropolist downtown. Click here for iinformation & registration for the event.
Connect with the LadyBug House on Facebook and on their website.
