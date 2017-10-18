KING
Ladybug House bridges the gap between home & hospital for sick children

Su Ring, KING 11:00 AM. PDT October 18, 2017

Suzanne Gwynn is the founder of the LadyBug House, a nonprofit organization that "bridges the gap" between the home and the hospital for children with life-ending illnesses and their families. LadyBug House provides physical, emotional, physiological, and spiritual care to these families in need with no out of pocket costs. 

 

Evan Turner, father to a child with cancer, also speaks about how LadyBug House will be important for families like his.

 

LadyBug House's  fundraising community breakfast is Thursday, October 19 at 7:00am at the Metropolist downtown. Click here for iinformation & registration for the event.

 

Connect with the LadyBug House on Facebook and on their website.  

 

 

 
 
 

