Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner of MomsRising the fight for gender equality and paid family leave

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, CEO of MomsRising speaking at the Women's March on Washington.

One of the biggest challenges any working parent faces is the constant juggle between family and the job. Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner is the CEO of grassroots organization MomsRising, and a leading advocate for issues from equal pay, to affordable health care, and early education.

She recently spoke at the Women's March on Washington, and tonight will be doing a lecture called From Peek-a-Boo to Paid Leave, as part of a four-part lecture series put on by Parent Map.

She joins us on New Day to discuss maternity and paternity paid leave, child care, and gender equality in the workplace.

From peek-a-boo to paid leave: Making career, child care and family work.

Featuring Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, CEO of MomsRising



Tuesday, Mar 28th 2017

Lecture begins at 7:15 PM

Town Hall, Seattle

1119 Eighth Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101

