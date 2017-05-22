King Felix's perfect game in 2012 inspires new book about the art of pitching

Former Seattle Times and Los Angeles Times reporter Terry McDermott's new book, Off Speed: Baseball, Pitching, and the Art of Deception, draws inspiration from the perfect game pitched by Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez in 2012.

KING 11:57 AM. PDT May 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories