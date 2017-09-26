King County levy to expand help for veterans and seniors on November ballot

Ballots go out soon for the November general and special election, and one levy that King County residents will be asked to vote on involves expanding services for veterans and seniors. Cathy MacCaul, AARP's Advocacy Director, and Eastside Friends of Seniors board member Tina Butt explained more about King County Proposition No. 1.
To learn more about the levy, visit the website: YesOnProp1.com
Connect with AARP on Facebook and Twitter: @AARPWA
Connect with Eastside Friends of Seniors on Facebook
Join Eastside Friends of Seniors at their annual luncheon:
Friday, October 13 at The Golf Club at Newcastle
11:15 am - Registration and reception
Noon - 1:30 pm - Luncheon program
