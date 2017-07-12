Nutrition coach, healthy lifestyle expert, and food blogger Sarah Adler, explains the keys to living a healthy lifestyle. Adler is the owner of Simply Real Health whose mission is to educate, teach, and inspire others how to eat well and still live the life they want.

Her Eat Your Hearts Out Tour is coming to town to celebrate the launch of its new salads. One of those being her Herbacious Babe Salad. Recipe below.

The Herbacious Babe Salad Dressing

Makes 4-6 servings

½ to ¾ cup olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

¼ cup tarragon leaves

¼ cup mint leaves

½ cup basil leaves

¼ cup chives

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

¼ cup parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast)

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Procedure:

1. Blend all ingredients together until pureed.

2. Store in a glass container with a lid for up to 7 days.

For the salad:

Toss butter lettuce (like Organic Girl's Butter Hearts) with the dressing. Garnish with extra chopped herbs and parmesan cheese to serve.

Eat Your Hearts Out Tour Info:

July 17th, 10am-2pm: Whole Foods (1026 NE 64th St. Seattle, WA 98115)

July 17th, 4pm-7pm: Metropolitan Market (100 Mercer St. Seattle, WA 98109)

